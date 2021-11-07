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Rockefeller's Medical Mafia - William Avery "Devil Bill" Rockefeller Sr. &his Snake Oil
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440 views • November 07, 2021
The Rockefeller Family Fortunes-—A Trail of Conspiracy, Bloodshed, and Evil
William Avery "Devil Bill" Rockefeller Sr. (November 13, 1810 – May 11, 1906) age 95
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uiN57vTs_g
Freeport, Illinois, U.S.
Spouse(s) Eliza Davison
Children Lucy, Clorinda, John, Cornelia, William Jr., Mary, Franklin, and Frances
https://ciobciob.blogspot.com/2010/07/rockefeller-family-fortunes-trail-of.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Rockefeller_Sr.
William Avery "Devil Bill" Rockefeller Sr. (November 13, 1810 – May 11, 1906) age 95
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uiN57vTs_g
Freeport, Illinois, U.S.
Spouse(s) Eliza Davison
Children Lucy, Clorinda, John, Cornelia, William Jr., Mary, Franklin, and Frances
https://ciobciob.blogspot.com/2010/07/rockefeller-family-fortunes-trail-of.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Rockefeller_Sr.
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