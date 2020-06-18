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Former Merck Rep Says Mandatory Vaccination Is For Profit and Not Public Health!!!
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76 views • June 18, 2020
http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com - Brandy Vaughan is a former sales rep for Merck & Co. - a vaccine maker - and she details how vaccine companies are using vaccines as a vehicle for massive profit and not public health. Brandy researched the safety of vaccines and found that not only do vaccines contain known toxins that can cause neurological damage, but that vaccine makers do not create the same safety studies for vaccines as they do for other drugs. This lack of true safety research of vaccines combined with the known adverse reactions to vaccination has helped Brandy to decide to never vaccinate her own child. Brandy says giving children a vaccine is like playing Russian roulette with our children and that mandatory vaccination is simply a way for vaccine makers to profit off of our children. Don’t be fooled: we do not need mandatory vaccination.
Stop Mandatory Vaccination
Stop Mandatory Vaccination
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