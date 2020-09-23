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when asked about hunter Joe gets upset
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57 views • September 23, 2020
Joe doesn't handle unscripted questions well
how will he handle questions about this:
Hunter Biden Received Millions From Wife Of Ex-Moscow Mayor, Paid Suspects Allegedly Tied To Trafficking, Had Contacts With Chinese Military, Senate Report Alleges
how will he handle questions about this:
Hunter Biden Received Millions From Wife Of Ex-Moscow Mayor, Paid Suspects Allegedly Tied To Trafficking, Had Contacts With Chinese Military, Senate Report Alleges
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