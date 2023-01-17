Two-thirds of pregnant women who get the vaccine, lose their baby, notes Chris Shoemaker, MD

Chris Shoemaker, MD speaking at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada on Oct 22, 2022. He notes that two-thirds (67%) of pregnant women who get the vaccine, lose their baby.

The full 13-minute video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1pcp22-real-world-facts-about-covid-19-therapies-dr-chris-shoemaker-nathan-phillip.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News



