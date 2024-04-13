Toby's eyes spoke of pain and loneliness He was weak, malnourished, and had difficulty getting up

Pitiful Animal





Toby's eyes spoke of pain and loneliness.

This 5-month-old boy was abandoned in front of a local intersection.

He was weak, malnourished, and had difficulty getting up.

His body was emaciated, but his belly was so bloated that it made it hard for him to breathe.

We couldn't just turn a blind eye and leave Toby behind.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

