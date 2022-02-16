© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2019 Julie Phelps Part 2 Spacecraft and the Beings
Follow
0
Share
Report
69 views • February 16, 2022
Final part of Bases 2019 lectures, with Part 2 of the introduction to Julie Phelps, ex RAF Mechanical technology specialist, who was forced to flee from Canada, after the horrific slaughter of her husband, in Ontario.
Julie is tasked to explain the SSP, Mars, and life forms there, and whole sale threat to all life here, and the war that is in progress.
Julie is tasked to explain the SSP, Mars, and life forms there, and whole sale threat to all life here, and the war that is in progress.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.