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What Bill Cooper Predicted Got Him Killed 2 Months Later (Classic Truther Year 2010) [24.11.2021]
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466 views • November 25, 2021
Note, llluminatitube shadowbanned the video so hard that even if you search "Xendrius Bill Cooper" the video never shows up, even though it has more than 2 million views.
Bill Cooper 6/28/2001: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Cooper+6%2F28%2F2001&;t=h_&ia=web
One of the most important videos you will see on the subject.
Note: YouTube has shadowbanned this video on orders of the Pentagon, you will not be able to find it by searching for it.
YouTube is promoting disinformation and downranking journalists and people who actually make an effort to post non propaganda content. Which is why UFO conspiracy channels such as Anonymous "official" and Secureteam10 are being paid by YouTube and promoted on search results while journalists such as Corbett Report, Ben Swann, RT, Jimmy Dore, Trunews, are being banned or shadowbanned.
Shadowbanning is another word for downranking, which is a system YouTube uses to stop certain videos from ever being recommended or suggested to anyone after they reach a certain view count.
You can find all my videos on the links.
7,084 views Nov 24, 2021
Xendrius
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GzzJs4oqGuM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
Xendrius on Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/3vnzxjkh
Original: https://youtu.be/Ey2MfXmJ3jo
--
Radio Host Bill Cooper Predicts 9/11 - They Killed Him 2 Months Later
3,331,558 views Apr 13, 2010
Xendrius - 318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ey2MfXmJ3jo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
Bill Cooper 6/28/2001: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Cooper+6%2F28%2F2001&;t=h_&ia=web
One of the most important videos you will see on the subject.
Note: YouTube has shadowbanned this video on orders of the Pentagon, you will not be able to find it by searching for it.
YouTube is promoting disinformation and downranking journalists and people who actually make an effort to post non propaganda content. Which is why UFO conspiracy channels such as Anonymous "official" and Secureteam10 are being paid by YouTube and promoted on search results while journalists such as Corbett Report, Ben Swann, RT, Jimmy Dore, Trunews, are being banned or shadowbanned.
Shadowbanning is another word for downranking, which is a system YouTube uses to stop certain videos from ever being recommended or suggested to anyone after they reach a certain view count.
You can find all my videos on the links.
7,084 views Nov 24, 2021
Xendrius
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GzzJs4oqGuM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
Xendrius on Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/3vnzxjkh
Original: https://youtu.be/Ey2MfXmJ3jo
--
Radio Host Bill Cooper Predicts 9/11 - They Killed Him 2 Months Later
3,331,558 views Apr 13, 2010
Xendrius - 318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ey2MfXmJ3jo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
Keywords
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