BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DR. TOM COWAN & DR. LEE MERRIT DISCUSS 'DA VIRUS' - BREAKING DOWN MAKE BELIEVE SCIENCE
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1754 views • February 08, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B



Via Daniel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daniel1806/ - Merritt Medical Hour Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Dr. Thomas Cowan 2022-02-04
DrTomCowan: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8vGonf2UzPl/

🍀🍀🍀

Tom Cowan - Presentation of the Genetic Code | .. and the role of (structured) water
https://bitchute.com/video/DJzSJkJNXQka/

Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka: The Death of Germ Theory (and the truth about Duesberg)
https://bitchute.com/video/4ef7z5pkWaIT/

🍀🍀🍀

Is Virology WRONG? Kaufman - Lanka Vs Wodarg on Fuellmich's Corona Committee + Tom Cowan Commentary
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JhF7JNGbht91/

Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/

DR. STEFAN LANKA: "THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY"
https://bitchute.com/video/FOB8Ck1kInNa/

Intro to Healing ANY Disease without Medicines | (Cowboy Don Tolman)
https://bitchute.com/video/AcPbMVlCvl0h/

🍀🍀🍀

Mike Stone: https://viroliegy.com/

🍀🍀🍀

HOLOGRAPHIC BLOOD 🧲 MAGNETO-FERRIC
https://bitchute.com/video/AxXt89TzPyMJ/

🍀🍀🍀

Tom Cowan - 🧐 Deep Metagenomic Sequencing and 'The Viral Composition of the Human Genome'
https://bitchute.com/video/SRHNpd0695kd/

Stefan Lanka's 3RD PHASE of CONTROL EXPERIMENTS - Goodbye Virus!
https://bitchute.com/video/8c9EVTnxsvip/

Confronting "virologists" re virus isolation from samples taken directly from patients
https://bitchute.com/video/uzjvUNTPoO3k/

🍀🍀🍀

the spike protein: .. "It's like having a cat, but really wanting it to look like a dog... " 😅 (..adding trypsin (enzyme) to the cell culture medium to improve virion morphology') :
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Isolation-and-rapid-sharing-of-the-2019-novel-from-Caly-Druce/5691ef41401b2d02c9010ba1523154e31dc30a96

🍀🍀🍀

DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/

1980 The Living Cell, Hillman & Peter Sartory.
"A short but very detailed book which examines actual cells, in life, rather than the techniques which are applied to them. Peter Sartory was a highly skillful observer with both microscopes and telescopes. Some deductions from it include:
- The location of DNA within cells is in doubt
- The 'Golgi Body' doesn't exist
- The cell wall as a double structure is a mistake
- The 'endoplasmic reticulum' is a myth
- 'Rough endosplasmic reticulum' as place proteins are made, on 'ribosomes', is a myth
- Sodium and potassium and other 'pumps' in cell walls are non-existent
- Idea that 'receptors' exist in the walls of cells is wrong; the whole basis of immunology is wrong, and for example 'Beta Blockers' are a mistake
📌 https://www.big-lies.org/harold-hillman-biology/modern-biology-fraud.htm#2.II (The Living Cell)

🍀🍀🍀

Theoria Apophasis: Tesla's ETHER vs. ATOMISM 🌎
https://bitchute.com/video/EumWqx7wAOa0/

🍀🍀🍀

Projekt Immanuel - k&b, Nr. 04: "Nanopartikel und Impfungen" 🇩🇪 (Dr. Lanka)
@02:17 he explains: mRNA (technique) doesn't work the way they claim, this theory is false.
.. The spike protein is not a virus component, however, a similar protein is everywhere to be found in the body, mainly it is expressed in pregnant women, when the placenta is forming. Thus, Dr. Bhakdi and others are making statements based on a misconception:
https://bitchute.com/video/YyL2EFd8tBBO/

And explained here in eng.
Clarity re. the (DNA / mRNA) vaccines - disproving 'virology, contagion and gene therapy'
https://bitchute.com/video/1mahxy9pDpEc/

🍀🍀🍀
Keywords
healthchildrenmaskvaccinelifemoneyvirusinjectionvirologydr thomas cowanmrnakill shotdr lee merrittb - 2020germtheoryofdiseasecelltheorysciencemyths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy