DR. TOM COWAN & DR. LEE MERRIT DISCUSS 'DA VIRUS' - BREAKING DOWN MAKE BELIEVE SCIENCE

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Via Daniel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/daniel1806/ - Merritt Medical Hour Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Dr. Thomas Cowan 2022-02-04
DrTomCowan: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8vGonf2UzPl/
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Tom Cowan - Presentation of the Genetic Code | .. and the role of (structured) water
https://bitchute.com/video/DJzSJkJNXQka/
Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka: The Death of Germ Theory (and the truth about Duesberg)
https://bitchute.com/video/4ef7z5pkWaIT/
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Is Virology WRONG? Kaufman - Lanka Vs Wodarg on Fuellmich's Corona Committee + Tom Cowan Commentary
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JhF7JNGbht91/
Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/
DR. STEFAN LANKA: "THE VIRUS IS A MENTAL CONSTRUCT, NO BASIS IN REALITY"
https://bitchute.com/video/FOB8Ck1kInNa/
Intro to Healing ANY Disease without Medicines | (Cowboy Don Tolman)
https://bitchute.com/video/AcPbMVlCvl0h/
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Mike Stone: https://viroliegy.com/
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HOLOGRAPHIC BLOOD 🧲 MAGNETO-FERRIC
https://bitchute.com/video/AxXt89TzPyMJ/
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Tom Cowan - 🧐 Deep Metagenomic Sequencing and 'The Viral Composition of the Human Genome'
https://bitchute.com/video/SRHNpd0695kd/
Stefan Lanka's 3RD PHASE of CONTROL EXPERIMENTS - Goodbye Virus!
https://bitchute.com/video/8c9EVTnxsvip/
Confronting "virologists" re virus isolation from samples taken directly from patients
https://bitchute.com/video/uzjvUNTPoO3k/
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the spike protein: .. "It's like having a cat, but really wanting it to look like a dog... " 😅 (..adding trypsin (enzyme) to the cell culture medium to improve virion morphology') :
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Isolation-and-rapid-sharing-of-the-2019-novel-from-Caly-Druce/5691ef41401b2d02c9010ba1523154e31dc30a96
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DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/
1980 The Living Cell, Hillman & Peter Sartory.
"A short but very detailed book which examines actual cells, in life, rather than the techniques which are applied to them. Peter Sartory was a highly skillful observer with both microscopes and telescopes. Some deductions from it include:
- The location of DNA within cells is in doubt
- The 'Golgi Body' doesn't exist
- The cell wall as a double structure is a mistake
- The 'endoplasmic reticulum' is a myth
- 'Rough endosplasmic reticulum' as place proteins are made, on 'ribosomes', is a myth
- Sodium and potassium and other 'pumps' in cell walls are non-existent
- Idea that 'receptors' exist in the walls of cells is wrong; the whole basis of immunology is wrong, and for example 'Beta Blockers' are a mistake
📌 https://www.big-lies.org/harold-hillman-biology/modern-biology-fraud.htm#2.II (The Living Cell)
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Theoria Apophasis: Tesla's ETHER vs. ATOMISM 🌎
https://bitchute.com/video/EumWqx7wAOa0/
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Projekt Immanuel - k&b, Nr. 04: "Nanopartikel und Impfungen" 🇩🇪 (Dr. Lanka)
@02:17 he explains: mRNA (technique) doesn't work the way they claim, this theory is false.
.. The spike protein is not a virus component, however, a similar protein is everywhere to be found in the body, mainly it is expressed in pregnant women, when the placenta is forming. Thus, Dr. Bhakdi and others are making statements based on a misconception:
https://bitchute.com/video/YyL2EFd8tBBO/
And explained here in eng.
Clarity re. the (DNA / mRNA) vaccines - disproving 'virology, contagion and gene therapy'
https://bitchute.com/video/1mahxy9pDpEc/
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