PulseChain | World's Largest FREE Cryptocurrency Airdrop!

Originally published on YouTube on May 7, 2023 with 278 views.
PulseChain Goals
Increase Ethereum's value
Ethereum's fees will be lowered by sharing its load.
Enrich ETH users
PulseChain will re-enable priced out use cases: Instead of launching empty, PulseChain brings the ETH system state and ERC20s, this rewards holders and founders of Ethereum based projects.
Enrich ERC20 and NFT users
The launch of PulseChain is the largest airdrop in history. Thousands of Ethereum-based tokens and NFTs receive their free PulseChain versions. This new gold rush contains the value discovery of thousands of tokens and NFTs on PulseChain. If you always wanted to be a whale in a certain ERC20 or NFT, maybe now you can be.
Easy to use
Your MetaMask wallet just works, you only have to change a single setting to access PulseChain. ETH holders can transact for free with freemium PLS.
Lower PulseChain fees and serve more users
PulseChain is 17% faster than Ethereum with 10-second blocks instead of 12.
Remove pollution
By replacing proof of work miners with proof of stake validators PulseChain doesn't burn "waste" any energy making it environmentally friendly.
Improve game theory
PulseChain reduces the issuance of PLS by 25% per block, compared to Ethereum.
Empower PulseChain holders
PulseChain's native token $PLS can be used to activate validators to earn PLS for helping to secure the network.
PulseChain | Faster, Cheaper, Fee-burning Ethereum copy
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:30 Ethereum
3:04 Ethereum killers
3:49 Horizontal scaling
7:25 Pulsechain
10:31 Outro
