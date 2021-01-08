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OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION OF ABOMINATION THAT MAKES DESOLATE (VAX#1) & THE MARK OF THE BEAST (VAX#2) THROUGH THE SEATTLE VIRTUAL NEW YEARS 2021 DISPLAY!!
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402 views • January 08, 2021
WATCH" SEATTLE'S VIRTIUAL NEW YEARS AT THE NEEDLE SHOWE WELCOMES 2021
https://www.kgw.com/embeds/video/281-82feef8a-9c2d-419e-814d-f3d4d23fb5cc/iframe?jwsource=cl
Anthony Patch: "Do Not Be Afraid Of Them" - 1/5/21
https://www.brighteon.com/9d76e9d3-07ab-4555-abb8-67887d174241
Battle for Zion Beggining 1080p HD Scene [The Matrix revolutions]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgfY5KZ-Rhw
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https://www.kgw.com/embeds/video/281-82feef8a-9c2d-419e-814d-f3d4d23fb5cc/iframe?jwsource=cl
Anthony Patch: "Do Not Be Afraid Of Them" - 1/5/21
https://www.brighteon.com/9d76e9d3-07ab-4555-abb8-67887d174241
Battle for Zion Beggining 1080p HD Scene [The Matrix revolutions]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgfY5KZ-Rhw
___________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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