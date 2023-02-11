Digital Currency Could Be Launched In The UK This Year

MIRRORED from GBNews
9 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hNI4Eudrlw&ab_channel=GBNews
‘They won’t tell you that they want to track absolutely everything you’re doing.’
Fintech analyst Susie Violet Ward speaks about the Bank of England and the Treasury potentially launching a digital currency this decade.
