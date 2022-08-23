The 3 lies the CDC told us about the vaccine

Peter McCullough, MD, PhD tells the Epoch Times the three (3) lies the CDC told us about the vaccine.

Peter posted the video clip on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1560974412202971138

The full interview posted on August 12, 2022 is posted here:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-mccullough-smear-campaign-to-censor-early-covid-treatment-led-by-the-bio-pharmaceutical-complex_4659180.html

Peter McCullough, MD, PhD says the CDC’s advertising campaign for the vaccine was built on three (3) LIES.

Lie #1: If you take the vaccine, you cannot get infected. BULLSHIT.

Lie #2: If you take the vaccine, you cannot transmit COVID to anyone else. BULLSHIT.

Lie #3: If you take the vaccine, you will have a MILDER illness. MORE BULLSHIT.

Peter McCullough, MD, PhD says the vast majority of patients in the hospital are FULLY vaccinated.

Peter McCullough, MD, PhD says the unvaccinated are having much MILDER symptoms and NOT ending up in hospital.

Mirrored - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

