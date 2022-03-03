DEVOLUTION & THE WAR TO SAVE THE WORLD -- JIM WILLIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.c60evo.com/sgtr/
Save 20% on subscription, and use coupon code ( SGTR ) to get an extra 10% off
When you "interview" Jim Willie, it's best just to strap in and enjoy the ride. I had no idea where we'd go in this interview, but apparently Jim believes the 'DEVOLUTION' theory that Trump and the white hats are working hard to save our nation and the world from the (openly) Satanic cabal. I certainly hope and pray that he is right. This is part one of a two-part interview.
Join up with Jim:
https://www.golden-jackass.com/