Morning Manna - Oct 27, 2025 - Proverbs 15:11-15 - The Eyes of the Lord and the Healing of the Heart

Proverbs 15:11–15 exposes the unseen realities that govern both heart and countenance. Nothing—neither Sheol nor the human soul—is hidden from the Lord. The scorner’s refusal of correction reveals rebellion, while the wise cultivate humility and hunger for truth. A joyful heart shapes the face, sustains the spirit, and transforms every circumstance into a continual feast. In this Morning Manna study, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart unpack how divine omniscience, teachability, inner discipline, and contentment form the core of a life that walks wisely before God and men.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





