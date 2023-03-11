CHLORURE DE MAGNÉSIUM : 16 RAISONS D'EN BOIRE RÉGULIÈREMENT PAR YVAN ERBS, FONDATEUR DE L'INSTITUT PIERRE DELBET À ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE.

CHLORURE DE MAGNÉSIUM :16 REPONSES A PROPOS DE LA TECHNOLOGIE ÉVOLUTIVE LA PLUS AVANCÉE AU MONDE PAR YVAN ERBS, FONDATEUR DE L'INSTITUT PIERRE DELBET À ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE.► https://www.institutpierredelbet.org/
LABORATOIRES PIERRE DELBET RESEARCH
Dans le cadre d’une approche novatrice centrée sur la compétence cellulaire en matière de santé, les Laboratoires Pierre Delbet Research investissent 4 axes de recherche :
Les maladies métaboliques
Les maladies virales
Les maladies bactériennes
L’antibiorésistance
Les Laboratoires Pierre Delbet Research sont à l’origine d’une découverte majeure en matière de santé ; « La Résistance Cellulaire Induite » qui permet à une cellule non immunitaire, ne produisant pas d’interféron, de bloquer une attaque virale.
