CHLORURE DE MAGNÉSIUM : 16 RAISONS D'EN BOIRE RÉGULIÈREMENT PAR YVAN ERBS, FONDATEUR DE L'INSTITUT PIERRE DELBET À ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE.
Sante Vitalite Immunite
Published 20 hours ago

CHLORURE DE MAGNÉSIUM :16 REPONSES A PROPOS DE LA TECHNOLOGIE ÉVOLUTIVE LA PLUS AVANCÉE AU MONDE PAR YVAN ERBS, FONDATEUR DE L'INSTITUT PIERRE DELBET À ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE.► https://www.institutpierredelbet.org/


LABORATOIRES PIERRE DELBET RESEARCH

Dans le cadre d’une approche novatrice centrée sur la compétence cellulaire en matière de santé, les Laboratoires Pierre Delbet Research investissent 4 axes de recherche :


Les maladies métaboliques

Les maladies virales

Les maladies bactériennes

L’antibiorésistance

Les Laboratoires Pierre Delbet Research sont à l’origine d’une découverte majeure en matière de santé ; « La Résistance Cellulaire Induite » qui permet à une cellule non immunitaire, ne produisant pas d’interféron, de bloquer une attaque virale.


