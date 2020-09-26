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Gary Lamb grinds at life, daily, shouts out Tim Pool, gets Trump retweet, his channel blew up, nice!
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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34 views • September 26, 2020
#GaryLamb #DonaldTrump #TimPool #DailyGrind #Twitter

Gary Lamb says he struggled his entire life with a corrupted mindset before a journalist, YouTuber, and political commentator named Tim Pool empowered his spirit and opened his eyes.

“I want to say ‘thank you,'” Lamb begins in a video that was posted to YouTube and quickly went viral.

Lamb goes on to explain that through Pool’s influence, his mind was “freed from a tyranny that I’ve been paying into my entire life.”

Lamb continues: “I’ve struggled to be on the straight and narrow; I’ve struggled to do the right thing; I’ve struggled to do it properly, alright? My father told me to never ever take anything from anyone that I didn’t deserve, and it was hard to live up to that legacy. I could have been a drug dealer; I chose not to. I could have been a r*****; I chose not to. I could have been a murderer; I chose not to.”

Lamb goes on to explain the horrific struggles and hardships he’s endured in his life that nearly destroyed him.

“I rose above it and tried to be a better person, but it was wearing me down,” he continues. “Last year I was ready to take my life, man. Filled with depression and this COVID s*** nearly killed me because I was finally doing okay.”

Lamb explains in the video that he spent 10 years rebuilding his credit by working the kind of jobs that most people are unwilling to do.

“I’m almost 40 years old, I work two jobs, and all I can say and all I have to show for it is that I have great credit,” Lamb says. “I don’t own a house, I don’t have no money in the bank [but] that’s because of COVID because I was actually doing pretty well until that hit.”

He continues: “But I realized that the reason I was doing pretty good was because of Trump. The Democrats never gave me s***, not a f****** thing.”

Lamb goes on to explain how he’s struggled during the pandemic and how he’s working to turn it all around.

If you only watch one video today, this is the one that deserves your attention.
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trumpvideoviralamazondonald trumptim poolunemploymentlambmancheckguypoolnormalstimulusflexbeaniegary lamb
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