The Remnant Alliance with Pastor Luis Cabrera

Eileen Tesch speaks with Pastor Luis Cabrera about the Remnant Alliance. Pastor Cabrera explains that the Remnant Alliance travels all around the nation having meetings in different states to get the pastors excited to fight for this nation, communities, family, and the church.





For more information visit The Remnant Alliance website https://theremnantalliance.com/





