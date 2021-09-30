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NFT Partnership ~ Press Release on Global Healing & Farmer's Marketverse
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16 views • September 30, 2021
Global Healing is excited to announce that we have officially partnered with The Farmers Marketverse! We are developing the first NFT (non-fungible token) project of its kind ~ https://ghc.us/3zX0psb
Together, we will bring both Farmers Marketverse and Global Healing to the next level - both in the NFT/Metaverse space, as well as in the real world.
Global Healing's mission, mentality, and values in the organic and sustainability space run parallel with those of the FMV. We're excited to work together in building the future of FMV and everything that comes with it. With Global Healing's knowledge of sustainable, life-extending practices through organic living, their wide net of marketing resources, and all-around great vibes - Creating this partnership was a no-brainer.
✨ Read the full press release here - https://ghc.us/3zX0psb
✨ Explore Farmer's Marketverse at - https://ghc.us/3omId8U
✨ And stay tuned for future Crypto/NFT societies coming from Global Healing
#Crypto #NFTs #Metaverse #cryptocurrencies #cryptotwitter #CryptoNews #NFTCommunity #nftcollector #wellness #organicliving
Together, we will bring both Farmers Marketverse and Global Healing to the next level - both in the NFT/Metaverse space, as well as in the real world.
Global Healing's mission, mentality, and values in the organic and sustainability space run parallel with those of the FMV. We're excited to work together in building the future of FMV and everything that comes with it. With Global Healing's knowledge of sustainable, life-extending practices through organic living, their wide net of marketing resources, and all-around great vibes - Creating this partnership was a no-brainer.
✨ Read the full press release here - https://ghc.us/3zX0psb
✨ Explore Farmer's Marketverse at - https://ghc.us/3omId8U
✨ And stay tuned for future Crypto/NFT societies coming from Global Healing
#Crypto #NFTs #Metaverse #cryptocurrencies #cryptotwitter #CryptoNews #NFTCommunity #nftcollector #wellness #organicliving
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