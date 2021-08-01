This is a Bio Weapon, Period. No Doubt about it. Stew Peters

FORMER PFIZER EMPLOYEE SHARES INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE THAT GRAPHENE OXIDE IS IN THESE VACCINES "IT IS A BIOWEAPON"

▪️2:25 It is 100% in the shots, it's irrefutable

▪️3:14 "Trade secret"

▪️3:55 Poisonous to humans

▪️4:04 GO also a main ingredient in hydrogel - used AI research to create an interface between humans & the internet

▪️5:31 4 lipids in the vaccines = biosphere

▪️7:07 Pegylated lipids made in China by SINOPEG

▪️9:00 Graphene can be a conductor of electricity

▪️9:18 With a positive charge, it kills anything it comes into contact with

▪️9:51 If an electromagnetic field activates a positive charge, the result is catastrophic

▪️10:07 They are lying to the world

▪️10:27 Why use it? Kingston says "it can host a magnetic field and connect you to the internet"

▪️11:23 Shanghai Nanotech filed a patent for the use of GO in covid 19 excipients

▪️12:40 Cognative dissonance - No one can wrap their head around this kind of evil. "This is a planned genocide"

▪️16:54 - DOJ mandates