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This is a Bio Weapon, Period. No Doubt about it. Stew Peters
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642 views • August 01, 2021
FORMER PFIZER EMPLOYEE SHARES INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE THAT GRAPHENE OXIDE IS IN THESE VACCINES "IT IS A BIOWEAPON"
▪️2:25 It is 100% in the shots, it's irrefutable
▪️3:14 "Trade secret"
▪️3:55 Poisonous to humans
▪️4:04 GO also a main ingredient in hydrogel - used AI research to create an interface between humans & the internet
▪️5:31 4 lipids in the vaccines = biosphere
▪️7:07 Pegylated lipids made in China by SINOPEG
▪️9:00 Graphene can be a conductor of electricity
▪️9:18 With a positive charge, it kills anything it comes into contact with
▪️9:51 If an electromagnetic field activates a positive charge, the result is catastrophic
▪️10:07 They are lying to the world
▪️10:27 Why use it? Kingston says "it can host a magnetic field and connect you to the internet"
▪️11:23 Shanghai Nanotech filed a patent for the use of GO in covid 19 excipients
▪️12:40 Cognative dissonance - No one can wrap their head around this kind of evil. "This is a planned genocide"
▪️16:54 - DOJ mandates
▪️2:25 It is 100% in the shots, it's irrefutable
▪️3:14 "Trade secret"
▪️3:55 Poisonous to humans
▪️4:04 GO also a main ingredient in hydrogel - used AI research to create an interface between humans & the internet
▪️5:31 4 lipids in the vaccines = biosphere
▪️7:07 Pegylated lipids made in China by SINOPEG
▪️9:00 Graphene can be a conductor of electricity
▪️9:18 With a positive charge, it kills anything it comes into contact with
▪️9:51 If an electromagnetic field activates a positive charge, the result is catastrophic
▪️10:07 They are lying to the world
▪️10:27 Why use it? Kingston says "it can host a magnetic field and connect you to the internet"
▪️11:23 Shanghai Nanotech filed a patent for the use of GO in covid 19 excipients
▪️12:40 Cognative dissonance - No one can wrap their head around this kind of evil. "This is a planned genocide"
▪️16:54 - DOJ mandates
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