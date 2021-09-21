General Flynn Fireside Chat 2 | Why It’s Not Okay to Say “I Was Just Following Orders.”

General Flynn exposes election fraud, medical fraud, the weaponizing of our monetary system and why freedom-loving Americans must courageously take action NOW.



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Biography: Michael Flynn, a retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was the national security advisor under the Trump administration. He was the 25th person to hold the position. President Donald Trump offered Flynn the position on November 17, 2016. He resigned on February 13, 2017, amid reports that he did not provide Vice President Mike Pence with accurate information about a conversation that he had with a Russian ambassador concerning sanctions against the country. General Joseph Keith Kellogg took over as acting National Security Advisor after Flynn resigned.

History: John Winthrop (January 12, 1587/88[1] – March 26, 1649) was an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonists from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony's first 20 years. His writings and vision of the colony as a Puritan "city upon a hill" dominated New England colonial development, influencing the governments and religions of neighboring colonies.



Exposing:

Medical Fraud

Election Fraud - Pray for the Arizona State Senator Karen Fann

Religious Fraud



Now Is the Time To:

1. Protect Your Health

2. Protect Your Wealth

3. Support Those That Keep You Safe