© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was Irv Rubin a Reptilian?
Follow
2
Share
Report
284 views • July 15, 2021
David Cole was attacked by Irv Ruben who is depicted here eating spaghetti without chewing a bite - SWALLOWING it whole like reptiles do with THEIR prey!!! Irv Ruben was killed in prison. You be the judge.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.