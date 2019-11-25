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Light therapy to save your vision
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57 views • November 25, 2019
Light therapy is an important part of reversing vision loss. Dr. Kondrot discusses Syntonic light therapy, UBI ultraviolet Blood Radiation, cold laser, delta laser and aspects of “Dirty Light” and LAN
For more info on light therapy
https://www.healingtheeye.com/Laser
For more information on his program
www.KondrotProgram.com
For more info on light therapy
https://www.healingtheeye.com/Laser
For more information on his program
www.KondrotProgram.com
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