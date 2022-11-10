Dr Joe Ladapo | Transcending Fear | Liberty Station Ep 157

Florida Surgeon General Dr Joe Ladapo joins Bryce Eddy to discuss his book Transcending Fear. They also discuss the COVID lockdowns, restrictions and experimental injections as well as the experimental treatments being offered and performed on children in the transgenderism cult.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

Go to https://www.patriotmobile.com/liberty or call 972-PATRIOT. Get FREE ACTIVATION with the offer code LIBERTY.

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station

To purchase Transcending Fear visit https://tinyurl.com/yckyarz4