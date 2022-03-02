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"The Peace of the Brave" - Ukraine, Russia, NATO and Syria, interview with Peter Ford
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20 views • March 02, 2022
vanessa beeley


Today I spoke with Peter Ford, former UK Ambassador to Bahrain and Syria about the NATO hysteria over Russian military operations in Ukraine.

"Just as Covid lockdowns were imposed regardless of wrecking society and economy, so the West is now imposing drastic sanctions on Russia without anybody even asking the question: well, might not Russia retaliate, with cyber attacks for example? It’s not appeasement to pause to consider if our moves might backfire, that’s just plain prudence and a sense of responsibility. And what about gas and petrol prices? Collapsing stock markets? Sterling, anyone?

Nor is it appeasement to appreciate that the problem didn’t begin just yesterday, that the West was asking for trouble sooner or later when it incorporated much of the former Soviet Union into its own sphere of influence (NATO membership), and started to establish forward military positions in Ukraine even though formally Ukraine was not a member of NATO. We poke the Russian bear and then cry in horror when it responds by showing its claws."

https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/02/27/ukraine-hysterical-western-reaction-retaliation-may-lead-to-wider-war/
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censorshiprussiaciasanctionsukrainesyrianatovanessa beeleypeter fordvictoria nuland
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