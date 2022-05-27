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EXCLUSIVE: Texas School Safety Trainer Lays Out the Truth About the Uvalde Shooting 'Police Standdown'
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230 views • May 27, 2022
Security professional and school safety trainer Tim Enlow joins The Alex Jones Show to confirm reports of the Uvalde shooting being a hostage situation.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-uvalde-gunman-held-class-hostage-before-shooting-kids/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-uvalde-gunman-held-class-hostage-before-shooting-kids/
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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