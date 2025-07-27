© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kan News reports that a whistleblower from within the IDF has testified that Israel had destroyed over 1000 trucks worth of aid two months ago by burning and burying it. Everything from water to cooking oil was destroyed. H/T Palestinian Lounge.
