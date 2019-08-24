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ITN - Fluoride Makes You Stupid | RFK JR Hits Back | Tech Censorship
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1147 views • August 24, 2019
In The News: A new study out of Canada that finds pregnant women consuming fluoridated water leads to children with lower IQ; Big Tech makes changes that censor alternative health websites; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fights back against pro-vaxxer smears and the corrupt EPA steps in to stop California from labelling RoundUp as carcinogenic.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health, as we take a closer look at the latest stories making headlines in the world of health.
And have you ever wondered whether your dog is right or left handed? Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she tells us about the handedness of our pets.
Below is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s excellent rebuttal :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/americans-can-handle-an-open-discussion-on-vaccines-rfk-jr-responds-to-criticism-from-his-family/
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Seeker: https://youtu.be/dAphyPDdAaQ
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health, as we take a closer look at the latest stories making headlines in the world of health.
And have you ever wondered whether your dog is right or left handed? Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she tells us about the handedness of our pets.
Below is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s excellent rebuttal :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/americans-can-handle-an-open-discussion-on-vaccines-rfk-jr-responds-to-criticism-from-his-family/
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
This week's Pet Health tip courtesy of:
Seeker: https://youtu.be/dAphyPDdAaQ
Pet Health segment intro music by:
Positive Happy by PeriTune https://peritune.com/blog/2019/01/06/positive_happy/
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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