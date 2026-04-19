Ep. 1960: Know Who Your Enemy Is

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I've done a lengthy rant on Historical Events on April 19, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* Historical Events on April 19
https://www.onthisday.com/events/april/19
* CONFEDERATES, KNOW WHO YOUR ENEMY IS
https://mespo2006.substack.com/p/confederates-know-who-your-enemy
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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