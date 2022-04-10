Is Russia-Ukraine Conflict Being Used as a ‘Sleight of Hand’ Diversion? If So, From What?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Now, we see Obama getting more attention at a recent White House event than Biden, and even snubbing Biden–whose latest gaffe boldly called for Putin's removal from the Russian presidency. Surely, these kinds of lapses by Biden are a concern for the Democratic Party and a threat to their continued hold on power.
News about Hunter Biden's laptop has also finally been picked up by major media; prompting the question of 'how come they're no longer giving Biden a pass'—Is something big coming?
⭕️ Watch the full video on #EpochTV👉 https://ept.ms/WA-DiversionYT