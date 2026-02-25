30 Hydrating FOODS to Compensate for Glyphosate's Drying Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over dozens of not-so-common hydrating foods or hydration-supporting/promoting dietary supplements by "The Maximizing Intracellular Hydration Coach" & Creator of
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies , Danny Tseng, author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing." Get a sneak-peek by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
TTo view the full list, visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods
or
tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList
1. marine phytoplankton found in
https://ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing 's Recharge
To help others get 70+ trace minerals & a vegan-source of Omega-3s by becoming an affiliate, call my landline # at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 BEFORE filling-out
https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts
2. cold-pressed seeds oils by
https://ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing
3. blue-green algae products by
https://E3Live.com/howtodieofnothing
To become an affiliate, fill-out
https://ambassador.e3live.com/register?parent=vFoO8tXOSY
OR
tinyurl.com/ShareE3Live
4. royal jelly found in Glyphosate Residue Free-Certified bee products by
or
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateFreeRoyalJelly
5. New Zealand Manuka honey by
tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeHoney
OR
https://wedderspoon.com/?sscid=c1k7_7bq60&
6. grass-fed & regeneratively-raised bone broth by
https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire
&
https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth
OR
https://fondregenerative.com/?ref=myncdfjp
7. gelatin & collagen found in the world's 1st Glyphosate Residue Free-Certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth powders by
tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements
OR
https://www.perfectsupplements.com/?Click=676c85912790a
8. maple syrup, barley malt, blackstrap molasses, & liquid sweeteners sold at
tinyurl.com/ShopAzureStandard
OR
https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=ee20c063f8
Earn "AzureCash" by using my share code
DannyTseng2
9. sprouted, organic, stone-ground almond/cashew nut butters by
tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeNuts
OR
https://philosopherfoods.com/howtodieofnothing
10. macadamia nuts, walnuts, pine nuts, &, especially, flax & chia seeds
Get a bag from Costco delivered by InstaCart & get $10 off using my referral link
https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
11. aloe vera. Get a 1-gal. jug from Sprouts via
tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
12. Humic & fulvic acids that contains 70+ minerals & a topical electrolyte spray called "Insta-Lytes" by
tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals
OR
https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81
13. Madhava olive oil that's free of pesticides sold @ Sprouts or a high polyphenol olive oil by
https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing
Get a discount by applying code
DANNY
14. coconut h20 powder by
https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore
15. duck fat or Australian Emu oil sold by
https://tinyurl.com/HighestSourceOfK2
16. fermented cod & skate liver oils by
https://tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils
SAVE 10% by applying code
howtodieofnothing
17. fish eggs & cold water fatty fish like salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, anchovies, & Menhaden fish oil (which contains a rare Omega-3 that can be converted to both EPA & DHA) by
https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreDPA
Click-on "Pure Omega-3"
Get a discount w/ code
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
@
NaturalForce.com
18. krill oil @
LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing
Get a discount by applying code:
DANNY
19. highly concentrated New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussel oil that contains the highest source of an Omega-3 called ETA by
Get a discount by applying code
DANNY
20. ghee or high-vitamin butter oil by
https://greenpasture.org/?ref=186759
21. The world's PUREST sea salt that's confirmed to be FREE of all microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads" by
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
OR
Quinton Sea Minerals by
Enter "referred by Danny Tseng" under both "Company" & "Special Shipping Instructions" for a possible discount or free shipping
Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide