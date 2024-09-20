Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (14 Sept – 20 Sept 2024)

▫️From 14 to 20 Sept 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 27 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and strike drones, as a result of which the following have been hit: power facilities that supported the work of enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, airbases infrastructure, UAV depots and flight preparation areas.

RU forces engaged ammo and logistic depots, repair bases of armament, trains transporting foreign-made armament, temporary deployment areas of the AFU, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

▫️ Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued the operation to eliminate the AFU formations in Kursk region.

In the course of offensive operations, the Sever GOFs liberated Uspenovka and Borki.

Aviation, UAVs & artill strikes hit manpower and materiel of 3 mech'd brigs, a tank brig, 2 air assault brigs of the AFU, & 2 territorial def brigs. Russian troops disrupted enemy's attempts to counterattack & deploy reserves.

▫️Volchansk & Liptsy direction, damage was inflicted on a motr'd infantry brig, a marine brig, and three terri'l def brigs.

Over week, AFU losses of the Sever GOFs up to 3,510 troops, 18 tanks, including a Leopard tank, 117 armr'd fight vehics, 66 motor vehics, a U.S.-made MLRS multiple launch rocket syst, & 34 field artill guns. 4 electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️Over week, Zapad GOFs advanced into the enemy's def, inflected damage on formations of six mech'd brigs, an assault brig of the AFU, 3 terri'l def brigs, & the Azov Special Forces Brig. 24 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses more than 3,745 troops, a tank, ten armoured fighting vehics, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, & 60 motor vehics. 40 field artill guns eliminated, 19 pcs of 155 mm howis & SP'd systs provided to the AFU by West countries, 16 electronic & counter-battery warfare stations, & 22 field ammo depots.

▫️ Yug GOFs liberated Zhelannoye Pervoye & Georgieyvka (DPR).

RU troops engaged manpower & hardware of 5 mech'd brigs, a motr'd infantry brig, two infantry brigs, a mtn assault brig, 2 air assault brigs, & 3 airmobile brigs of the AFU. In addition, 14 counter-attacks of enemy assault groups repelled.

AFU losses more than 4,855 troops, a tank, 2 German-made Marder infantry fight vehics, 52 motor vehics, and 34 field artill guns, 17 of them manuf'd by NATO countries. 4 electronic & counter-battery radars as well as 11 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs improved the situation along the front line. RU troops inflicted fire damage on a tank brig, 6 mech'd brigs, 2 infantry brigs, 2 jaeger brigs, an air assault brig of the AFU, 3 terri'l def brigs, a natl guard brig, & Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR. RU AFs repelled 58 counter-attacks of hostile assault detachments.

Over week, UKR losses up to 3,610 troops, a tank, 11 armoured fight vehics, including a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehic, 2 U.S.-made M113 armrd personnel carriers, 21 motor vehics, & 29 field artill guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs servicemen hit clusters of manpower & hardware of a tank brig, a motr'd infantry brig, and 2 terri'l def brigs.

11 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled. Enemy lost up to 735 troops, 2 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehics, 16 motor vehics, & 7 field artill guns.

▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of an AFU infantry brig, a mtn assault brig, two marine brigs, & 4 territorial def brigs.

AFU lost up to 355 troops, 2 tanks, 27 motor vehics, & 5 field artill guns. 4 ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Aerospace Forces downed 2 Su-27 and a MiG-29 fighter jets of the UKR Air Force.

▫️AD units shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 7 U.S.-made ATACMS opr'l missiles, 12 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 42 US-made HIMARS rockets, and 305 fixed-wing UAVs 153 of them outside the SMO zone.

▫️ Over week, 53 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

📊 ▫️In total, 646 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,806 UAVs, 579 AD missile systems, 18,303 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,457 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,903 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 26,289 units of support military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.