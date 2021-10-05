Crazy Nature Video of the Immortal "Hydra Vulgaris" Critter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even if this isn't exactly what Dr Carrie Madej found in the COVID vials, this critter has to be seen to be believed. Watch them chop a few of these things up in a blender. The remaining cells will then reassemble into a new Hydra. Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials,
HORRIFIC Findings Revealed: https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html