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How To Build The New Earth (Part 2 of 2) - Solutions and Action Steps you can take Right Now
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31 views • June 08, 2022
From a 90-minute talk i gave at 'Freedom Rising' in Los Angeles, focused entirely on solutions we can implement right now.
We are now in a "bridging phase" - building a bridge to the New Earth as the old world is dying.
Links & Resources:
https://freedomhubs.org/
- Solutions for all areas of life
https://rongibson.info/
- Land patents and allodial titles (without which you don't actually own your land; works even if you still have a loan)
https://www.thriveon.com/
- Foster Gamble and the Thrive Solutions Hub
3 Things We Need For New Earth:
1) Universal Morality
2) New Energy
3) Solutions Hub
https://www.libertydollar.org/
- silver-backed & redeemable private money for private people/societies
https://LDFA.store
- shop online with Liberty Dollars
https://www.dvidaprivatesociety.org/
- D'Vida Private Society, an Earth-wide society with its own jurisdiction, open to all
Beneveda Medical Group, Beverly Hills, CA - EE Healing System (Energy Enhancement)
[website has since come down and location is marked as closed, however, you can find many other practitioners who use this system. For more info: https://www.eesystem.com/]
https://plandemicaudiobook.com/
- get a f.ree copy of Mikki Willis' book for the most watched documentary of all time
We are now in a "bridging phase" - building a bridge to the New Earth as the old world is dying.
Links & Resources:
https://freedomhubs.org/
- Solutions for all areas of life
https://rongibson.info/
- Land patents and allodial titles (without which you don't actually own your land; works even if you still have a loan)
https://www.thriveon.com/
- Foster Gamble and the Thrive Solutions Hub
3 Things We Need For New Earth:
1) Universal Morality
2) New Energy
3) Solutions Hub
https://www.libertydollar.org/
- silver-backed & redeemable private money for private people/societies
https://LDFA.store
- shop online with Liberty Dollars
https://www.dvidaprivatesociety.org/
- D'Vida Private Society, an Earth-wide society with its own jurisdiction, open to all
Beneveda Medical Group, Beverly Hills, CA - EE Healing System (Energy Enhancement)
[website has since come down and location is marked as closed, however, you can find many other practitioners who use this system. For more info: https://www.eesystem.com/]
https://plandemicaudiobook.com/
- get a f.ree copy of Mikki Willis' book for the most watched documentary of all time
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