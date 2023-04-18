don't follow crowds and don't follow consensus ~ especially when they are paid for by big pharma ~

In
today’s show I will first give you a situation update on my area (st petersburg
florida) and then I want to share with you a fumble out of fauci's mouth, which
he said that people who don’t take the shot are causing the virus to smolder.
And finally, the star of today’s show is the debate between Del Bigtree and Neil
Degrasse Tyson.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.