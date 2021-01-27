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Protesters Disrupt Trump Play! | Laura Loomer and Stefan Molyneux
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190 views • January 27, 2021
On Friday June 16th, Journalists Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec protested “Julius Caesar” by New York's Shakespeare in the Park which features the nightly mock assassination of President Donald Trump. Loomer was arrested for interrupting the leftist assassination pornography and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. After years and years of passively “taking the high road” and losing - what happens when the right starts using the lefts own tactics against them?
Laura Loomer is an investigative journalist for TheRebel Media, who began her journalism career working undercover for Project Veritas from 2015-2017, uncovering corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S.
The Rebel Media: http://www.therebel.media/laura_loomer
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/LauraLoomer
Legal Defense Fund: http://www.freelaura.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Laura Loomer is an investigative journalist for TheRebel Media, who began her journalism career working undercover for Project Veritas from 2015-2017, uncovering corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S.
The Rebel Media: http://www.therebel.media/laura_loomer
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/LauraLoomer
Legal Defense Fund: http://www.freelaura.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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