The Digital Prison (pt8): Chris Oniya and MetaTrekkers (pt 1)
Published 20 hours ago |

BASF seeks permanent cost cuts at European operations

https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/basf-says-european-operations-need-be-cut-size-permanently-2022-10-26/


MetaTrekkers

https://metatrekkers.io/


BASF in China

https://www.basf.com/cn/en.html


Shanghai factories sputter towards reopening as city aims to ease lockdown

https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/tesla-others-prepare-shanghai-factory-050603900.html


The 15-minute city meets human needs but leaves desires wanting.

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/11/15minute-city-falls-short/


Tesla is opening a Megafactory for huge batteries in China

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/09/business/tesla-megafactory-shanghai/index.html


Texas Blockchain Summit

https://www.texasblockchainsummit.org/


Keywords
blockchaintexaschinaelon muskmetaversechris oniya

