“SELF-SPREADING” VACCINES TAKE A DANGEROUS STEP FORWARD
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/self-spreading-vaccines-take-a-dangerous-step-forward/

A genetically engineered, self-spreading vaccine may be poised to alter humanity’s biological make-up forever, and you won’t be able to opt out. Could we be facing a mass extinction event?

POSTED: February 23, 2024

self-spreadingvaccinesgeneticallyengineeredoptouthumanbiology

