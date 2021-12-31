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COVID Newspeak & The Medical Mafia
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120 views • December 31, 2021
The abuse of language taking place since 2020 is a living example of Orwell's 1984 newspeak. The real meaning of words is being warped to distort the perception of reality. Euphemisms are used to make tyranny sound pleasant. Medical definitions are suddenly changing in order to promote the narrative. This gaslighting on a massive scale is a major red flag of totalitarianism.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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