Venezuela's Election Manipulation & The Secret War on U.S. Voting Machines
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
107 followers
2
42 views • 2 days ago

Kristy Allen uncovers the hidden connections between Venezuela's drug war and a decades-long plot to manipulate U.S. elections through Smartmatic and Dominion voting machines.

From CIA confirmations that Obama fabricated the Russian hoax, to the stunning admission from Fulton County that 350,000 early votes were illegally certified in 2020, She connects the dots between global corruption and America's stolen sovereignty. With breaking news on Elon Musk rejoining Trump's Election Integrity Task Force, John Bolton's indictment, and the dismantling of the corporate birth-certificate system, this is a wake-up call to reclaim your rights. The truth is rising—and the tide cannot be stopped.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

elon muskelection manipulationsmartmatickristy allenjohn michael chamberselection integritydominion voting machinessovereign rightsvenezuela drug warobama russia hoaxfulton county early votesjohn bolton indictmentcorporate birth certificate
