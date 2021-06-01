FULL INTERVIEW - FAUCI ACCUSED OF BIOTERRORISM - 30 YEARS AGO

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Fauci is guilty of Bio-Terrorism, no doubt about that. Unless you're one of the thoughtless hoards who get your "beliefs" from the TV, in which case you think he's the "Father of Medicine" He is not, Fauci is a racist, genocidal, bio-terrorist and instrument of the billionaire ruling power structure.