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Doug Force & Kevin J. Johnston Discuss How COVID-19 Is Destroying Alberta
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16 views • November 19, 2020
Kevin J JohnstonDoug Force and Kevin J Johnston talk about the lies of masks and how the fake pandemic is destroying businesses and lives in the province in Alberta. Kevin J Johnston has travelled to 6 cities in the province and the story is the same. People believe that hospitals are full and THEY AREN'T. Fear has taken over the minds of people and nobody feels alive.
It is rotten to the core and we discuss it at length!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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It is rotten to the core and we discuss it at length!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
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