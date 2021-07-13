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2. JOHN - THE POSTCARD WITH A PUNCH
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10 views • July 13, 2021
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on 2. John 1:1-13. God the Father has told us to follow the truth. We must obey the command that he has given to us. His command is that we must believe in Jesus as the Son of God. We must also love each other.
John now comes to the main subject of his letter. This is how they should live in the truth. He asks them to love each other. But this is a polite command. He expects that they will obey him. He tells them that they must love each other. This rule is for all those who believe in Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
John now comes to the main subject of his letter. This is how they should live in the truth. He asks them to love each other. But this is a polite command. He expects that they will obey him. He tells them that they must love each other. This rule is for all those who believe in Christ.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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