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World Economic Forum Recommends Humans Become Cyborgs, Implant Brain Chips
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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105 views • August 23, 2022

World Economic Forum Recommends Humans Become Cyborgs, Implant Brain Chips: There Are ‘Solid, Rational’ Reasons For Children To Be Microchipped

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/world-economic-forum-recommends-humans-become-cyborgs-implant-brain-chips-solid-rational-reasons-children-microchipped/

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Warning to those elite global groups who, through their powerful alliance, plot to control all nations

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/09/16/warning-to-those-elite-global-groups-who-through-their-powerful-alliance-plot-to-control-all-nations/

My dearly beloved daughter this is a warning to those elite global groups who, through their powerful alliance, plot to control all nations.

You, whose god is Satan, know that your souls are blackened with the cloud of evil, which is infested in you by the evil one.

You are in great danger yet you choose to worship the devil who wants to steal your souls and torment you for eternity.

Your plans to dictate, rule, control and mastermind genocide against God’s children will not only be thwarted by the Hand of My Father but this evil will be turned upon you.

You will be severely punished for your wickedness.

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REVELATION 13

11 And I saw another beast coming up out of the earth, and he had two horns, like a lamb, and he spoke as a dragon.

12 And he executed all the power of the former beast in his sight; and he caused the earth, and them that dwell therein, to adore the first beast, whose wound to death was healed.

13 And he did great signs, so that he made also fire to come down from heaven unto the earth in the sight of men.

14 And he seduced them that dwell on the earth, for the signs, which were given him to do in the sight of the beast, saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make the image of the beast, which had the wound by the sword, and lived.

15 And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast, and that the image of the beast should speak; and should cause, that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast, should be slain.

16 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.

17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]


Keywords
mark of the beast666world economic forumwefthe great resetbrain implantssatan controls them the so called elite
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