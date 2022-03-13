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Anonymous56: That's How Easy It Is To Fake The 'News'! [12.03.2022]
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131 views • March 13, 2022
Note: Check this persons videos out, only a matter of time before it get deleted and really interesting :)
- 'This should be a healthy reminder to us all about the ability to fake news… If they can do this to make a point, I can't even begin to imagine what they would do to win a point.'
18 views Mar 12, 2022
Anonymous56 - 16 subscribers
https://youtu.be/LRJU6ptW7Ss
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/about
#shorts = 196M videos • 11M channels
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/shorts
- 'This should be a healthy reminder to us all about the ability to fake news… If they can do this to make a point, I can't even begin to imagine what they would do to win a point.'
18 views Mar 12, 2022
Anonymous56 - 16 subscribers
https://youtu.be/LRJU6ptW7Ss
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A/about
#shorts = 196M videos • 11M channels
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/shorts
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