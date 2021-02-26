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WW84 - Yes, They Actually Did That! Time Reset at the Revealing of Antichrist (#8 in series)
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542 views • February 26, 2021
In this video we tie some things together. The scene in the domed room at the Smithsonian Museum is a dramatic recreation of John 18's esoteric prophecy where the revealing of the lawless one is interrupted by the reset of time. It is clear to us that the magicians don't want that to happen. Their effort here is to thwart the Lord's plan, which, by their dancing all over it, we see their intention to disrupt it by any and every means available.
This video is #8 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#ww84
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AGrmMhx9MYtR/
https://youtu.be/VeedgzxiaFw
Some links to material referenced in this video:
John 13 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17:1-18:9 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Baptism - The Prophecy
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/baptism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=dabe3b37-5717-4174-9e8a-f978f4a5433f&;index=1
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
This video is #8 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#ww84
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AGrmMhx9MYtR/
https://youtu.be/VeedgzxiaFw
Some links to material referenced in this video:
John 13 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17:1-18:9 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Baptism - The Prophecy
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/baptism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=dabe3b37-5717-4174-9e8a-f978f4a5433f&;index=1
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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