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WW84 - Yes, They Actually Did That! Time Reset at the Revealing of Antichrist (#8 in series)
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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542 views • February 26, 2021
In this video we tie some things together. The scene in the domed room at the Smithsonian Museum is a dramatic recreation of John 18's esoteric prophecy where the revealing of the lawless one is interrupted by the reset of time. It is clear to us that the magicians don't want that to happen. Their effort here is to thwart the Lord's plan, which, by their dancing all over it, we see their intention to disrupt it by any and every means available.

This video is #8 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#ww84

This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AGrmMhx9MYtR/
https://youtu.be/VeedgzxiaFw

Some links to material referenced in this video:

John 13 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm

John 17:1-18:9 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm

The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm

When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm

Baptism - The Prophecy
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/baptism.htm


Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=dabe3b37-5717-4174-9e8a-f978f4a5433f&;index=1

How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Keywords
biblemagickoccultsymbolismantichristdecodingww84
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