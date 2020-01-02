ION US - Trump Support for Woke, Flat Earth, Etc. 2020-01-01

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.

Now is not the time to turn away. We must defend what is ours. Our birth right. Infiltrators have defiled every system and institution. Making us want to turn away or tear them down. Disband. Regress so we can be even further defiled and dominated.



NO!



Now is the time to band together, turn and face. We cannot do this by abandoning our birth rights, our futures, nor our principles.



We're being maneuvered into a deadly position. Thankfully our President has a wiser, cooler head. True leadership that has - thus far - kept us out of "civil" war. Let's keep that up. Let's not get distracted on issues that, while most likely important, are only now being rolled out as a smoke screen away from their inevitable demise.

Have a great day, World!



**FAIR USE**



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.



Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.



Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**