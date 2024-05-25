😣Do young people value America, religion, and having children? Johnny finds out. These young people don't believe in the existence of God. They have been brainwashed. How can their outlook on the future be anything but dismal?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.