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НЕВЕРОЯТНОЕ ПРОРОЧЕСТВО 2007 ГОДА! АНТИХРИСТ БУДЕТ КОНТРОЛИРОВАТЬ ЗДРАВООХРАНЕНИЕ!
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14510 views • November 16, 2020
СТАРЕЦ САВВА АХИЛЛЕОС РАЗСКАЗЫВАЕТ О ТОМ, ЧТО ЗАПУСТЯТ ГРИПП, ЧТОБЫ ПРОВАКЦИНИРОВАТЬ ЛЮДЕЙ. А ЭТА ВАКЦИНА В СВОЮ ОЧЕРЕДЬ БУДЕТ СОДЕРЖАТЬ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ СИЛЬНУЮ БОЛЕЗНЬ. ЭТО БЫЛО СКАЗАНО В 2007 ГОДУ!
ИСТОЧНИК http://myrophoros.blogspot.com/2020/11/2007.html
ИСТОЧНИК http://myrophoros.blogspot.com/2020/11/2007.html
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