MILLENNIALISM Pt 2
Brother Hebert Presents
Today we cover some topics we must understand before we get into the actual verses in Revelation chapter 20 about the so-called '1000' year reign of Jesus from the 49 sq mile cursed sand pit Israhell.

Jesus Yahshua the Anointed is reigning now.

Millennialists do not believe Jesus is king and reigning now.

The Throne of David.

Millennialists do not believe Jesus sits on David's throne.


And we will look at what a 'Kingdom of Priests' is.


Follow along: www.ageoflaodicea.com/millennialism/

