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3 articles in 1; cosmology & unification physics on ResearchGate
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21 views • July 19, 2021
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Salvatore-Micheal/research
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353038628_a_Better_Standard_Model_of_Elementary_Particles
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353307139_Conservation
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353307042_Matter_and_Antimatter_Time_Dilation_and_Acceleration
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352992397_Proof_that_TCT_is_Necessary_and_Sufficient_to_Explain_GR_EC_is_Minimally_Sufficient_to_Unify_GR_and_the_SM_and_the_Axioms_of_AP_are_Reasonable_Consistent_and_Appropriate
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353038628_a_Better_Standard_Model_of_Elementary_Particles
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353307139_Conservation
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353307042_Matter_and_Antimatter_Time_Dilation_and_Acceleration
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352992397_Proof_that_TCT_is_Necessary_and_Sufficient_to_Explain_GR_EC_is_Minimally_Sufficient_to_Unify_GR_and_the_SM_and_the_Axioms_of_AP_are_Reasonable_Consistent_and_Appropriate
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